The Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Mutebi 11 has returned home amidst speculations that the Namibian government declined to extend his visa for further stay in the country where he has been receiving medical treatment.

He was last night received at Entebbe International airport by a team of Buganda officials led by the Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga and the Nnabagereka Sylvia Nnaginda.

The Kabaka left for Nambia in April 2024, for medical treatment but his long stay prompted demonstrations at the Namibian high Commission in United Kingdom, with protestors demanding explanations for his prolonged stay in the foreign country citing a possibility of abduction.

Here in Uganda, the police also blocked a group of Buganda youth who were planning to storm the Kabaka’s palace demanding to know his way about and the state of his health.

Consequently, in a video recording, the Kabaka assured his subjects that his health was greatly improving and that he would be back soon.