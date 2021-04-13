By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, is today celebrating his 66th birthday.

The kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga however says celebrations to mark this day will be scientific in nature due to the covid19 pandemic.

He says a few invited people will be allowed at the kingdom palace to celebrate with the king.

The king’s birthday celebrations will be held under the theme of ending HIV/AIDS.

Kabaka Mutebi was appointed as UNAIDs, Goodwill Ambassador for ending AIDS among men in the Eastern and Southern Africa.

According to statistics by UNAIDs, 1.4 million people were living with HIV in 2018 in Uganda.

He was born on 13 April in 1955, at Mulago hospital.