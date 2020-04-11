By Shamim Nateebwa

His Majesty, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi is going to speak to his subjects today, Saturday 11th April 2020 between 1:00 PM and 3:00PM.

This confirmation was made by his press secretary Sam Kasolo.

He is expected to add a voice on the current situation by appealing to his subjects to remain home and follow the presidential directives in a move to fight the disease in the country.

He is also expected to send his Easter and birthday message which he holds on the 13th of April .

Buganda kingdom is one of the entity that got affected by the coronavirus after shutting down for 14 days and also many activities were suspended including 7th Kabaka run that was expected to make a record in Africa with more than 60,000 runners.

Currently Uganda has 53 cases of covid 19.