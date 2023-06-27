The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has asked Muslims to use tomorrow’s Eid celebrations to pray for the families and souls of all Ugandans who have died under mysterious circumstances in the recent past

The Kabaka has particularly urged Muslims to pray for the souls of the over 40 people who lost their lives during the recent terror attack on a secondary school in Kasese district by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

In his Eid-al-Adhuha message sent out ahead of the annual celebrations set for tomorrow, the Kabaka urged Muslims to also pray for Ugandans who are enduring hardships especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic, biting poverty and disease.

Meanwhile, he implored Muslims to use the celebrations to thank Allah for enabling them to live despite the prevailing tough economic times.

Muslims around the world will tomorrow celebrate Eid Al -Adhuha, which is the feast of sacrifice in commemoration of prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to obey God’s command to sacrifice his son Ismail and the latter’s consent to being sacrificed.

The prophet was however later commanded to spare his son and slaughter a lamb instead.