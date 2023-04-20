The Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has implored Muslims across the country to use this year’s Eid-al-Fitr celebrations to pray to Allah for a better Uganda.

In a press statement released on Thursday, Kabaka asked Muslims to pray to Allah so that the country’s leadership provides the expected service delivery to its people, especially the most underprivileged.

He said the social-economic lives of Ugandans need to be boosted through the provision of better health, education, and housing services. He noted that many health facilities lack medical equipment and many Ugandans are living in poor houses, citing those in the ghetto and rural areas.

He further noted that many pregnant mothers and babies die in rural areas due to lack of medical equipment and drugs in health centres.

The Kabaka is dismayed to see that there are still schools in Uganda with no toilets and classroom structures for learners, which he said affects the quality of the country’s education system.

Muslims across the world have concluded the Holy Month of Ramadan after the moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia ahead of Eid al Fitr slated for tomorrow Friday, April 21, 2023.