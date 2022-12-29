The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has urged political leaders to focus on uplifting their electorates’ social, and economic welfare in the coming year, 2023. This is contained in his end-of-year message.

He said the main focus should be put on programs that will help eradicate poverty amongst the citizens so as to boost the speed at which the nation develops.

The Kabaka also asks leaders to reflect and be mindful that the citizens get good service delivery.

Meanwhile, he has urged parents to continue sending their children to school in order to increase their chances of having a bright future.