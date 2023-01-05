The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has urged his subjects to participate in blood donation drives in order to fight blood scarcity in the country.

This was contained in his message read by the Kingdom’s first son, Prince Cryspin Jjuuju while speaking at the launch of blood donation drive in Kyadondo County at Bulange Mengo organized by the Kabaka Foundation.

He said that blood donation is everyone’s responsibility since anyone can be a victim anytime in need of blood.

He further highlighted the need to donate blood amidst increasing road accidents in the country as many victims die due loss of too much blood and failure to get blood.

The Kyadondo County blood donation drive is set to run from 13th -20th January, 2023. The campaign will reach different categories including; taxi drivers, boda boda riders, religious sects, markets, and in other public places.