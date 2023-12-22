By Shabibah Nakirigya

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi ll of Buganda Kingdom has cautioned on the use of social media and appealed to parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts. While social media has become an integral part of society for connecting with friends, moralists have severally warned against the likely dangers and risks associated with it.

In his end-of-year message to Ugandans, the Kabaka re-echoed the need for parents to guide their children on the appropriate use of social media to avoid its misuse. He particularly cited cyber harass- ment, highlighting that it is not good for the young generation.

“Parents should monitor what their children are sharing on social media as well as their circle of friends,” he said.

Kabaka Mutebi dared the young generation to focus on promoting and protecting their culture, instead of misusing social media.

Message to leaders

He also lauded Buganda kingdom leaders and Members of Parliament representing Buganda region, for having Buganda’s interests at heart and defending them to the core.

“The leaders have emphasised the importance of Buganda Kingdom’s existence and how conversations on Buganda Kingdom do not promote segregation, but its development and that of the country at large,” Kabaka Mutebi said.

Challenges

He listed some of the kingdom’s challenges, including some detractors he said are enemies of the Kingdom, who don’t want to see it prosper. “We still have a task of promoting unity within the youth from the Buganda region to be able to speak with one voice and to defend the kingdom since they are the leaders of the next generation,” the king said.

He announced some of the kingdom’s plans, including partnering with different institutions that are beneficial to the kingdom.

The Katikkiro, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, during the end-of-year media engagement, urged the government to continue protecting journalists’ rights and guarantee their safety while on duty.

“This year, journalist have not been mistreated as it has been in the previ- ous years and we hope this will continue come next year,” he said. Mr Mayiga also warned journalists against spreading false news.