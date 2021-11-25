By Juliet Nalwooga

Just a few weeks to planned re-opening of schools, the government is asked to enact a national policy on the feeding of learners to prevent various health concerns among the youngsters including stunted growth.

The chairperson of parliament’s forum on Non-Communicable Diseases, Dr. Nicholas Kamara, also the Kabale Municipality MP says schools should do away with the traditional posho and beans diet and opt for more nutritious and healthy foods.

He also advises parents against packing carbonated soft drinks and junk foods for minors if Uganda is to raise a healthy generation.

According to Dr. Charles Oyo the Commissioner for NCDs at the Ministry of Health, 22% of deaths before 70 years of age are related to Non-Communicable Diseases.