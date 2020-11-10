

BY ZEPHANIA UBWANI IN ARUSHA

The alleged mastermind of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda Felicien Kabuga is now set to appear before the UN Tribunal in Hague tomorrow (Wednesday).

This is after the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (Mechanism) announced yesterday that all is set for the initial appearance of the fugitive in the Court chamber.

Pre-Trial Judge Iain Bonomy has instructed the prosecution to inform and avail Kabuga and his counsel on the trial readiness at The Hague branch of the Mechanism.

The suspect was arrested in Paris, France on May 16th this year after being on the run for the past 25 years for his role in the 1994 massacre in Rwanda which left over 800,000 people dead.

He was first indicted by the now disbanded International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) on 26th November, 1997 but it took more than a quarter of a century to be arrested.

Kabuga, once considered the richest person in Rwanda, was until recently the most wanted person in the world for war crimes and had a $ 5 million cash prize for his arrest offered by the US.