

Hearing of an application filed by veteran Journalist Joseph Kabuleta seeking to halt 2021 scientific elections has failed to kick off today.

This is after the Electoral Commission’s lawyers informed High Court Judge Esther Nambayo that they were served late with the hearing notes and not ready to proceed.

The case has been adjourned to July 13th when both parties are expected to be ready proceed.

In his suit before the High Court’s Civil Division Kabuleeta asked court to halt the on-going electoral process until nation-wide consultations are made regarding citizens’ views on the proposed “scientific campaigns” by contesting candidates.

He also wants court to compel the state to declare a state of emergency and postpone next year’s elections in order to enable citizens express their free will and consent on how they should be governed

Kabuleeta through his lawyers of Walyemera and company advocates now wants court to order EC recall the guidelines/roadmap it issued on the 16th/June 2020.