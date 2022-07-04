By Prossy Kisakye

The president of National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) also former presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta says Uganda still has a long way to go in order to attain a middle income status.

In his state of the Nation address last month, President Yoweri Museveni said despite the onslaught of crises in the past two years, Uganda had reached the middle-income status.

He noted that Uganda has attained $1,046 GDP per capital surpassing the threshold of the World Bank of $1,036. However, the bank recently refuted Museveni’s statements noting that Uganda is not yet there.

Now speaking to the media at NEED offices in Bugoloobi, Kabuleta advised government to revive the natural resources into the hands of Ugandan citizens, invest heavily in traditional cash crop economy, reduce taxes on informal sector and also stop importing food stuffs like garlic, ground nuts among others and support local production