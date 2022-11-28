The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue has asked President Museveni to treat the ongoing insecurity in the country “very seriously”, noting that it has claimed the lives of security officers.

He was addressing the media earlier today before his alleged abduction at the party’s headquarters in Bugolobi, Kampala.

Kabuleta alleged that the ongoing attacks by unknown gunmen on police posts and army barracks might be involving insiders, urging the president to take the matter very seriously and begin giving Ugandans security updates through consistent addresses as he was doing during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Meanwhile, he has condemned the killing of suspects who could have helped in knowing the exact people behind these attacks.