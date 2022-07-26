By Prossy Kisakye

Former presidential candidate also president for the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), Joseph Kabuleta, has asked legislators to trash the Computer Misuse Amendment Bill 2022.

Last week, the Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammed Nsereko tabled the private members bill for the first reading.

It aims at controlling abuse of rights, freedom and right to privacy using technology, as well as amending the computer misuse Act to enhance provisions on unauthorized access to information or data and restrict sharing of any information relating to a child without the authorization from a parent or guardian.

In the bill, Nsereko wants individuals who without authorization, access, intercept another person’s data or information, voice or record another person to be fined Shs15 million shillings or face 10 years in jail.

He also wants people who are convicted under the act to be barred from holding public office for a period of ten years.

However, while addressing the media this afternoon at his office in Bugolobi, Kabuleta said the bill is an emotional law that will be selectively applied to targeted political leaders.