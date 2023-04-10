The president of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party, Joseph Kabuleta, has urged Ugandans not to stop demanding for iron sheets accountability despite minister Goretti Kitutu’s ongoing trial.

Last week the Karamoja Minister, Mary Gorreti Kitutu was remanded to Luzira prison by Anti- Corruption Court for allegedly diverting iron sheets meant for the Karamoja community empowerment programme.

Justice Joan Aciro charged the minister and her brother with 6 counts including causing loss of public property and conspiracy to defraud which they denied.

Speaking to KFM Kabuleta said Ugandans should not lose guard because of the minister’s incarceration since she is likely to be released on bail and the case might not be heard again.

He thus urges Ugandans to continue pressing the government to ensure that all stolen items are recovered.