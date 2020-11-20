The independent presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta has revealed that he will continue with his campaigns despite other opposition political candidates pausing their campaigns.

Currently, four opposition presidential candidates namely Gen Henry Tumukunde, Gen Mugisha Muntu, Nobert Mao an John Katumba have paused their campaigns until the NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu is released.

According to Kabuleta, pausing campaigns only serves the interest of President Museveni.

“Suspending campaigns as a form of protest over the brutal and mindless arrest of our colleagues Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Hon Kyagulanyi Robert can only serve the interests of one person, Museveni,” he wrote in this statement.

kabuleeta says that the boycott would only be effective if Museveni was still capable of being ashamed if he learns of the boycotts.

“He can choose to rent crowds in their thousands to follow him on the campaign trail, and in the same twist arrest other candidates for gathering crowds of (genuine) supporters,” he said.

He adds that the other political candidates should use the this chance to strengthen their campaigns so that they can win the 2021 elections.

“We are 11 candidates, which makes for a football team. If two of our players are temporarily and unjustly taken off the pitch, our best chances of victory lie in the remaining 9 players pulling up their socks and attacking the opponent ferociously. But if they walk off the pitch in protest, the match is easily won by the opponent. And remember, our opponent also happens to be the referee,” he revealed.

Kabuleta emphasized that if he had been the one that was arrested, he would have desired that Patrick Amuriat and Bobi Wine carry on the fight in his absence.