Pr. Joseph Kabuleta a veteran journalist has declared his intention to stand for presidency in the forthcoming general elections.

While addressing the media in Kampala earlier today, Kabuleta, said if Ugandans trust him with their votes he is to put much emphasis on financial liberation of the citizens.

He noted that his dream is to let every Ugandan enjoy financial independence since God blessed the motherland with a variety of natural resources like oil, minerals, and fertile soils.

Kabulata stressed that there will be no more financial burden since he is coming with the language of money.

Apart from Kabuleta, many other people have already expressed their intentions to stand against the incumbent president, these include Kyadondo East member of parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, Charles Rwomushana, and Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde.