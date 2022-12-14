Former presidential candidate, also leader of the National Economic Empowerment Party, Joseph Kabuleta has been granted bail by Nakawa Magistrates Court. He has been ordered to pay a cash bail of Shs2 million.

50-year-old Kabuleta has been on remand at Luzira prison since November 30 for allegedly promoting sectarianism among the Banyarwanda, Banyankole, and Bahima.

Kabuleeta’s bail terms have been set by chief magistrate Neumbe Ritah Kidasa after she was convinced that his sureties including; NEED party Secretary General Asaman Odoka, Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo, and his close acquaintance Victor Ayebazibwe were substantial.

The three sureties have been each ordered to sign a court bond of Shs20 million to ensure that Kabuleta returns to court when he is required.

Kabuleta was arrested from his party offices at Bugolobi for an offence he allegedly committed on May 30th, 2022.

Prosecution led by Doreen Elima had however objected to Kabuleta’s bail saying the nature of his charges can easily spark -off violence and that he has not brought any proof to show that his medical issues can not be handled in prison.

Proesecution states that through a video he posted on his official YouTube page, Kabuleta made statements likely to cause disaffectionate, hostility, or raise discontent and ill feelings among the Banyarwanda , Bahima, and Banyankole.

Kabuleta however denied the charges before court where he is jointly charged alongside a one Prossy Nayebare.

According to police, Kabuleta’s arrest was as a result of him snubbing summons requiring him to report to Kampala Metropolitan police headquarters on November 3, 2022, for an interview and statement recording on sectarianism charges.