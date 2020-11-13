Independent presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta has asked the government to enhance power distribution after an excess production.

Kabuleta who is campaigning in Arua, West Nile says that people in remote areas have tasked his government once elected into power to extend electricity.

Speaking to KFM, he said that it is unfortunate that Ugandans are paying for power generation but cannot access it limiting development.

He adds that he will address the issue of poverty eradication in the area once he is voted.

“The 25kms from Nebbi should have been paved ages ago for such a strong border trading hub! My government will promptly address that and embark on improving literacy and robust poverty eradication projects in the area,” he said.

Kabuleta campaigned in Zombo yesterday before heading to Arua and is expected in Masindi tomorrow.