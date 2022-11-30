Former presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta has been arraigned before Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court for promoting sectarianism among the Banyarwada, Banyankole, and Bahima.

Kabuleta appeared before Chief Magistrate Ritah Neumbe Kidasa who remanded him to Luzira prison untill December 14, 2022

The magistrate informed Kabuleta that she was constrained with time as she had other court matters to attend to hence she could not hear to his bail application.

Kabuleeta and his Lawyer, Remmy Bagenda were then advised to apply for bail on December 14, 2022 despite repeated pleas to reconsider her decision.

His lawyer wanted him released on bail explaining that he had to take his daily medication. In her response, the magistrate advised Kabuleta to access his doctor while in prison.

The 50-year-old Kabuleta was arrested from his party offices in Bugolobi, Kampala on Monday this week for an offence he allegedly committed 5 months ago (May 2022).

Prosecution led by Doreen Elima states that through a video he posted on his official youtube channel, Kabuleta made statements likely to cause disaffectionate, hostility, raise discontent and ill feelings among the Banyarwanda , Bahima, and Banyankole people.

Kabuleta is jointly charged with one Prossy Nayebare who has been summoned to appear in court during the next session.