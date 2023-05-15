National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party president, Joseph Kabuleta, has condemned the ongoing gun violence in the country, urging police to use the same swiftness it used to arrest the police officer who killed an Indian to provide justice to the local victims.

Ivan Wabrire, a police constable who killed a money lender at Rajja Chambers along Parliament Avenue in Kampala was over the weekend arrested in Busia.

Now speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Rubaga, Kabuleta asked the police to apply the same technics they used to apprehend Wabwire, to investigate all pending gun violence murders reported in different parts of the country.

Kabuleta adds that police swiftness in the investigation of such brutal murders should not be for only foreigners but the local people as well.