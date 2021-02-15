Ruth Anderah

The former presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta sworn in an affidavit in support of Kyagulanyi’s presidential election petition challenging the victory of president Yoweri Museveni.

Kabuleta in his affidavit accuses Electoral Commission of falsifying election results to give Museveni victory with 58%.

He also testifies about the violence meted against opposition candidate and their supporters.

Being dissatisfied with the result, Kyagulanyi petitioned the Supreme Court arguing that the entire electoral process was a sham having been marred by number of irregularities such as non-compliance with electoral laws, bribery, intimidation, favoritism during campaigns, arrests, and failure by the government to make amendments to the laws that would result into free and fair elections.