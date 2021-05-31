By Moses Ndhaye

Former presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta has threatened to sue the government if it announces a second lockdown as means to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kabuleta says he has instructed the human rights lawyer Daniel Walyemera to drag the government to court in case another lockdown is imposed.

Last week the ministry of health permanent secretary Diana Atwine warned of a looming second lock-down if Ugandans continued to disregard the Covid-19 prevention SOPs, which she blamed for the surging cases of new infections.

However, Kabuleta says that rather than impose another lockdown, the government should instead strengthen the capacity of its health facilities to effectively handle the COVID cases.

He has also threatened to sue companies that are forcing their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be denied access to their workstations.

Currently, Uganda has 46,623 covid-19 cases with 362 deaths.