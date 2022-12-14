Former presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta is expected in court today for mention of his case in which he is accused of promoting sectarianism among the Banyarwanda, Banyankole, and Bahima.

Kabuleta first appeared before Nakawa Court chief magistrate, Ritah Neumbe Kidasa who remanded him to Luzira prison until today for mention of the case and hearing of his bail application.

The 50-year-old Kabuleta was arrested from his party offices in Bugolobi on November 28, 2022, for offence he allegedly committed 5 months ago (in May 2022).

Prosecution led by Doreen Elima states that through a video he posted on his official YouTube page, Kabuleta made statements likely to cause disaffectionate, hostility, raise discontent and ill feelings among the Banyarwanda, Bahima, and Banyankole.

Kabuleeta is jointly charged with one Prossy Nayebare who was summoned to appear in court today for plea-taking.