National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) President, Mr Joseph Kabuleta has welcomed the signing of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, urging law enforcement agencies to immediately implement it.

Earlier today the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, announced that President Museveni had assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Act despite pressure and criticisms.

Addressing a weekly news conference at party headquarters in Lubaga, NEED president, Joseph Kabuleta said that on many occasions, laws are passed but fail to be implemented by the responsible agencies/ministries hence making them irrelevant.

“I wanted extreme punishment for people who are propagating, promoting, and recruiting into homosexuality more than those who are practicing. Even if those who are practicing according to the existing penal codes are guilty of the crime,” Kabuleta told journalists on Monday.

He has praised the people of Uganda for their prayers, saying that the law will help to strengthen and preserve people’s morals and culture.