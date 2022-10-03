The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), is now a fully-fledged political party after undergoing all required processes.

The party has replaced the Peoples’ United Movement which was registered in October 2005 with the Independent Electoral Commission.

This was announced during the delegates’ conference which convened on Monday, October 3 attended by both members and founders of the Peoples’ United Movement.

The Party has also agreed to have a hand holding maize as its emblem.

Shadrach Ogemba who has been the party president has officially handed over the party constitution and certificate of registration to the newly elected party President, Joseph Kabuleta.

The delegates have also elected Evelyn Lakel as the Vice President, Odaka Asuman as Party Secretary-General and Shadrach Ogemba as head of the elders’ council.

Speaking after being elected president, Kabuleta said his focus is to unite the fragmented opposition in order to realize a power transition.