Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), has implored the government to open all closed shops in the city to prevent overcrowding downtown.

The spokesperson of the association, Isa Sekitto, attributes overcrowding downtown to the government’s failure to open arcades which has prompted traders in the closed arcades to put their merchandise on the streets.

He adds that others have opted to squeeze themselves in malls that the President allowed to operate.

Sekitto says there’s no way crowded traders can observe social distancing, advising the government to reopen arcaders under strict guidelines to reduce overcrowding downtown and close identified shops which fail to observe the set guidelines.

The minister of information Judith Nabakooba recently revealed that the government may be tempted to direct a total lockdown if the public fails to adhere to the set guidelines to fight the pandemic