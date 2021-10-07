By Prossy Kisakye

Kampala capital city Traders Association (KACITA) has called on the government to open schools as one way of boosting businesses.

While addressing the media at their offices in Kampala earlier today, the chairperson of the association, Musoke Nagenda, said the continued closure of schools in the country has negatively affected the business community.

He noted that many people have been left jobless not only in the education sector but even traders dealing in selling books, textiles, printing, and stationery.

Meanwhile, Mike Kironde who is in charge of private schools in KACITA said according to their research, 70% of teachers in private have been vaccinated and they are ready to work following the standards operating procedures.