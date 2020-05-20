Kampala City Trader’s Association has expressed disappointment with the President’s move to extend COVID-19 lockdown for another 14 days.

The association chairman Everest Kayondo says the President did not consider the plight of the many traders seated at home, without an alternative source of income.

He points out that some of their merchandise is getting wasted away in the stores and they have already suffered huge losses.

In his 14th address on Covid 19 last evening, President Museveni announced a partial easing of the lockdown but tied it to the compulsory wearing of face masks which will only be supplied by government in two weeks.

This means, Ugandans will have to wait until June 2nd for the resumption of public transport, re-opening of schools, malls and arcades.