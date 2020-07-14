By Shamim Nateebwa



The police have heavy deployment around Kiseka market and downtown after a number of traders opened their shops.

Police field force unit was seen stationed at checkpoints and deployed around Kiseka market shops amid tension between traders and security.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman Patrick Onyango says traders opening their shops are doing so illegally.

Meanwhile, Kampala City Traders Association has asked its members operating in city arcades to close shops contrary to earlier communication after the 3-day ultimatum given to the government to open the arcades.

The association’s secretary General Thaddeus Musoke says this has been decided after the minister of trade Amelia Kyambadde called for an urgent meeting with the KCCA Leadership, arcade owners and traders leadership at 11 am to discuss a way forward without defying the presidential directives to contain the spread of coronavirus.