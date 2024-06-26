Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) has issued an advisory asking Ugandan traders in Kenya to halt their operations in the meantime as violent protests rage on across the country.

Violent demonstrations yesterday rocked 35 of Kenya’s 47 counties, during which protesters breached and ransacked the parliament building in the capital Nairobi over the passing of the Finance Bill, 2024.

This prompted police to open fire on the protestors, leading to the deaths of atleast 10 people and injuring over 120 others.

Kenyan President William Ruto last night said legitimate protests against his policies had been hijacked by a group of organized criminals before warning that his government would use all means at its disposal to prevent a repeat of the violence.

In a telephone interview with KFM, Thaddeus Musoke, the KACITA Chairperson says traders who have cargo in transit have been advised to hold all movement for some time until the situation returns to normal.

“Our cargo is attacked and looted, we are appealing to the east African government to intervene and engage the Kenyans who feel they are not contented with the financial bill because prises may be affected here in Uganda and we may experience shortage of raw materials and even scarcity of goods in the market,” Mr. Musoke said.