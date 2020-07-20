

By Benjamin Jumbe

Leaders of the Kampala City Traders Association have been summoned to Central Police Station today.

This follows their recent call to city arcade traders to open their shops against governments existing ban on their operations in efforts to contain the spread of COVID 19.

The Association’s chairman Everest Kayondo says he is expected together with the spokesperson Isa Sekitto to make a statement.

Speaking to Kfm, Kayondo who says they are ready to go to police expresses disappointment that government has not come to the traders’ rescue despite several other businesses being allowed to operate.They are expected at CPS today at 10am.