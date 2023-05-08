By Mike Sebalu

Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) has urged members of the business community to ignore calls for demonstrations and go on with their normal operations.

This follows reports of planned demonstrations by political activists in protest of high commodity prices and other economic challenges in Uganda.

Addressing the press today at police headquarters in Naguru, the traders’ chairman, Thaddeus Musoke, said the association has already met the President and a committee with representatives of KACITA has been set up to address the issue of high commodity prices.

“After analyzing with our team, we thought it (planned demonstration) was very bad timing because the issues which are being raised about the escalating commodity prices and the economic situation in the country, as KACITA, we made several recommendations. Government and the Ministry of Finance established a committee where I’m representing the business community where we decided to engage and make several benchmarking measures,” Musoke told journalists.

Meanwhile, addressing the same press conference earlier today, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that 8 suspects had been arrested in connection to the planned illegal demonstrations.

These, he said, were picked up from Lugala in Lubaga division and Bwayise in Kawempe division.