By Prossy Kisakye

Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) is to engage security agencies to begin holding sensitization workshops for its members in the central business district about terror threats.

This follows yesterday’s twin bomb blasts that rocked Kampala claiming the lives of 6 people including 3 suicide bombers and leaving about 30 people others injured.

Addressing the media at their offices in Kampala, the acting association chairperson, Thadeus Musoke said there is an urgent need to equip city traders and security personnel at arcade entrances with tips skills for identifying terrorists.

He also urges arcade managers to adhere to strict security guidelines and closely monitor security around their buildings.

Musoke also appeals to customers entering city arcades not to resist check-ups for their own good.