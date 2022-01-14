By Ssebuliba Samuel

Traders under their umbrella body of Kampala city traders association have asked the government to consider bodabodas as part of full reopening scheduled for 24th this month.

Earlier last year, the President said that all others sectors will be allowed to operate fully except bodabodas that will be required to work not beyond 7 pm.

According to KACITA spokesperson Issa Ssekitto, bodabodas are part of the trade chain for their pivotal role in the distribution and delivery of goods.

He said that allowing other businesses to work at night will be incomplete if flexible and affordable transport like that of bodabodas remains closed at night.

They are now asking the government to analyze and reconsider its position.