By Moses Ndhaye

The former speaker of the 10th parliament has formally applied to NRM Electoral Commission, expressing interest to stand as a speaker for the 11th parliament.

She is the first candidate to express interest in this post.

Earlier today, Ruhinda North MP-elect Thomas Tayebwa and Bukedea district woman MP Anita Among expressed interest to vie for deputy speaker.

Speaking to journalists after applying for the contentious post, Kadaga said she will carry on from where she stopped in the previous parliament if elected speaker again.

She has also pledged to ensure that the works of parliament are independent enough so that they can benefit the people at the grass-root level.

All members who have expressed interest in the two positions will be vetted by the party’s Central executive committee.

Those that sail through this process will then be subjected to a secret ballot by party MPs on Sunday, May 23rd.

The election for speaker and deputy speaker will be on May 24th.