

By Thembo Kahungu

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has given the government two weeks to explain why the International crimes division of the high court has not tried Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere over and 200 of his royal guards.

This followed a complaint raised by Bukonzo west MP Atkins Katusabe demanding that if the government cannot try the Omusinga and his co accused, it should be compelled to release them unconditionally.

He described their continued detention as unconstitutional further adding that the government owes an explanation to families of the seven suspects who have so far died without being tried.

The Omusinga is facing charges of treason, terrorism and murder being found in possession of illegal firearms among other charges.