The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has spoken out about the Shs10 billion that Parliament allocated to itself saying it will be used for community sensitization.

While appearing on NBS Television this morning, Kadaga said that each MP would take about Shs20 million to support their constituencies so that they can learn about the Covid-19 pandemic.

She adds that that members who have ambulances will be fueled, serviced and their drivers facilitated.

Kadaga’s reaction was provoked by public criticism on Parliament’s decision to allocate itself Shs10 billion from a supplementary budget meant for Covid-19.