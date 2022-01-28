By Ivan Ssenabulya

The 1st Deputy Prime in charge of East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga has castigated parliament for the manner in which they debated and eulogized Prof Emmanuel Mutebile.

The former Bank of Uganda Governor’s body was taken to parliament yesterday, where Bukooli Central MP Solomon Sirwanyi moved the motion, which was later considered to award Mutebile’s family a house.

Rebecca Kadaga, the former Speaker of Parliament, in a tweet said the manner in which the ‘House Issue’ was brought to the floor vulgarised the legacy of the great economist.

She said that the Bank of Uganda must be having a clear policy on terminal benefits, which would also be looked into.

Ugandans have since accused parliament over the same, wondering whether the late Mutebile didn’t own a house in his years of service.