The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has come out to clarify on the Shs10 billion allocation.

The house has been in the spotlight over the allocation that each MP was to be given Shs20 million to sensitize their people on the covid-19 pandemc, who has been widely condemn.

While opening the plenery sitting this afternoon, Kadaga asked MPs not to comment about the money because it’s an arrangement for the parliamentary commission and only 200 MPs are to benefit.