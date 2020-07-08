

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo to explain the murder of Emmanuel Tegu, a third year student of Makerere University.

Kadaga’s directive was prompted by calls by MPs including the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Betty Aol.

Kadaga says that it is unfortunate for the government to coil hands and watch armed forces kill civilians with no action.

She has given the government up to Tuesday next week , to give answers.

A number of incidents involving deaths caused by armed security personnel have been made public but with little or no action taken by authorities.