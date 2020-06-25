

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has instructed the minister of General Duties in the office of the Prime Minister, Mary Karooro Okurut to give special attention to Mutukula border.

Kadaga’s directive was prompted by Kakuuto county MP Christopher Kalemba who called for government’s intervention in dealing with standoff between the truck drivers at the border who have refused to be tested for COVID-19 in protest of what they call, inhuman treatment.

Kalemba also says that the total lockdown of Kyotera and Rakai district has left some of the residents to cross to Tanzania to enable them earn a living.

The speaker now says the government should ensure that the affected community has the necessary facilities and services for their safety and wellbeing.