Former Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has described, Jacob Oulnayah’s death as a big loss to the country, his family, friends and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party which she also subscribes to.

Posting on her Twitter handle, Kadaga said, “At this trying moment, I send sincere condolences to the children, the mother and other members of Rt Hon Oulanyah s family as well as friends and relatives. The NRM party, the Parliament and the Country have lost a key leader Condolences to HE the President.”

The death of Oulanyah was announced by the President of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Many other leaders have come out to eulogise the fallen speaker.

“My Fellow Ugandans, our dear brother, friend and Leader the Rt Hon. Jacob Oulanyah has left us! He passed on this morning in Seattle, WA, the USA where he was receiving treatment,” Deputy speaker, Anita Among eulogised.

“I join the people of Uganda in mourning the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah. On behalf of the @NUP_Ug and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to his family, friends, the people of Acholi Sub-region and all Ugandans. May his soul rest in peace,” NUP president Bobi Wine said.

“I send sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon Jacob Oulanyah. Please know that we shall keep you in our thoughts & prayers. “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us.” Romans 8:18,” Kizza Besigye tweeted.

Oulanyah passed on today morning in Seattle.