By Mike Sebalu

The 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga has expressed concern over the hectic and complicated bank procedures for the locals to access their funds as per registration.

The Woman Member of Parliament for Kamuli district, as a minister who was assigned by Cabinet to oversee other ministers from Busoga on the success of the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme in the region, had embarked on her second tour in the districts of Buyende and Jinja to set off parish revolving funds to the verified PDM SACCOs.

Upon identifying the challenges, the minister instructed banks to release funds to SACCOs without delays and create a speedy process for accessing funds.

A total of 73 PDM saccos were formed out of 1,500 enterprise groups in Buyende district and the Parish revolving funds released to the district to date stand at Shs1, 833,291,812 out of the expected Shs5,993,731,357.