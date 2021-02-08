By Damali Mukhaye

The speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has launched an institute of Parliamentary studies to train new Members of Parliament on legislation.

Launching the institute dubbed “Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga Institute of Parliamentary studies,” the speaker says that the one month Parliament was using to induct new legislators was not enough.

She says that with this institute in place, MPs will be inducted in their roles in Parliament and enrich their debate on the flood of Parliament.

She argues that some MPs are elected in various constituencies but do not know what to do when on the floor of Parliament, and so the institute will help train them on where to focus and how to conduct research on various topics of interest.

She also said that this institute will be used to train Local Government councillors on how to legislate at their level.