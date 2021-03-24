By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has taken a swipe at her deputy Jacob Oulanya who is eyeing her seat in the 11th parliament, calling him incompetent.

Launching her bid for speakership in Munyonyo this morning, Kadaga said Oulanya has on several occasions showed inability to chair the House citing, among others the controversial debate on removal of the age limit.

According to Kadaga, this is the reason she had to abandon her trip in the US and fly back to the country to chair the House after Oulanya exhibited inability to handle this debate and stayed away.

She has also responded to concerns about the Oulanya’s long absence from the House saying she has offered him several opportunities which he often turns down.

So far four people have expressed interest in the Speakership position; the current deputy speaker Jacob Oulanya, Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Semujju Nganda and Democratic Party’s Richard Sebamala who recently defeated the Vice President in the race for the Bukoto West parliamentary seat.