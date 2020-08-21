

By Benjamin Jumbe



Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has retained her position in the party’s CEC after defeating her challenger Persis Namuganza to become 2nd National Vice Chairperson

According to results issued by the NRM party’s electoral commission, Kadaga got 6,776 votes while Namuganza obtained 3,943 votes.

Meanwhile deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah won the Vice Chairperson Northern region slot with 7,474 votes defeating Sam Engola who got 1,665 and two others.

Aleper Simon Peter, Mike Mukula , Chris Baryomunsi and Singh Katongole won Karamoja , Eastern, Western and Kampala vice chairperson slots respectively

The Vice Chairperson Central region slot was won by Minister Kiwanda Godfrey Ssuubi with 4,749 votes against Moses Kalangwa ‘s 3, 701 votes

The final results were announced by the party’s Electoral Commission head Dr Tanga Odoi.