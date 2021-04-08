By Damali Mukhaye

The ruling NRM party has invited the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and her Deputy Jacob Oulanya to make presentations at the retreat for newly elected MPs that kicks off today.

The party yesterday conducted covid-19 tests for all MPs slated to attend the retreat as a pre-requisite to attend the retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

According to the Director Communications at the NRM Secretariat, Emmanuel Dombo, if the duo confirm their attendance, they will each make separate presentations on various topics.

Dombo says Kadaga will make a presentation on the role of parliament in service delivery, while Oulanya will present on decorum.

The minister of education and first lady Janet Museveni is also expected to make a presentation on integrity and governance.

Dombo says that presentations by both Kadaga and Oulanya are scheduled for the second week because the party will use the first week to take MPs through the Cadre Development Course.