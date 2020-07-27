

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga returned nomination forms for the position of NRM 2nd National female Vice-Chairperson this morning.

According to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s electoral head Dr Tanga Odoi, Kadaga is in the race for this position with state minister for lands Persis Namuganza.

Kadaga will also be contesting for Kamuli district woman MP and hopes to maintain her position as Speaker of Parliament.

According to the party’s elections roadmap the only positions that will be subjected to the process of elections are; the first national vice chairperson, the second national vice chairperson- female and the six regional vice chairpersons.

The current holders of these top nine positions in NRM are President Museveni who is the national chairperson, deputised by Moses Kigongo as first national vice chairperson and Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, as the second national vice chairperson.

The regional vice chairpersons whose positions are up for election are; Capt Mike Mukula for eastern region, Maj Gen (Rtd) Matayo Kyaligonza for western region, Sam Engola for northern region, Mr Abdul Nadduli for central region, Godfrey Nyakana for Kampala region, and, Simon Peter Aleper for Karamoja region.