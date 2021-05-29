Former Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa has asked the former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to apologise to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) for her indiscipline and going against the party policies.

The summon comes after Kadaga decided to contest against her former deputy, Jacob Oulanyah, who had been endorsed by CEC to run as the speaker of parliament on the party ticket.

‘It is not yet over. The former speaker must apologise to CEC where she is a member for her indiscipline and for contesting for the seat as an independent candidate,’ Nankabirwa said.

Nankabirwa adds that Kadaga should be grateful to NRM because during the NRM elections for the Eastern region national vice-chairman seat, Kadaga lost to Capt Mike Mukula but to save face, they created a slot for the female national vice chairman of NRM.

Nankabirwa said Kadaga should also apologise to the party chairman President Yoweri Museveni.